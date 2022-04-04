Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 12,702 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,940,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

