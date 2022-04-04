Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.19 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

