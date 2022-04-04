Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.81 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 56,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.89 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

