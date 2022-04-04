Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.15 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $262.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.36 and a 200 day moving average of $254.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

