Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.53 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $21,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

