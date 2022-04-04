Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.78 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $322.73 on Monday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day moving average of $316.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

