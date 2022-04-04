Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $22.49 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,885 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $22,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

