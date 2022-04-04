Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.96 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Consolidated Edison worth $33,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after acquiring an additional 934,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock worth $24,172. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Shares of ED stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.