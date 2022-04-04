Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $34.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $34,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $198.85 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

