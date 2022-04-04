Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $46.91 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $46,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $108.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.