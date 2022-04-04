Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,760 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.60% of Financial Institutions worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 179,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

