Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.42% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $37,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $67.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.