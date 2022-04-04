Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $41,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

