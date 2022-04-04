Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,671 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 662,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,534,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,312,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $91.55 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $119.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

