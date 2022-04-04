Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 206,069 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,069 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 433.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 526.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $57.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

