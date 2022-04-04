Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Community Financial stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357. The stock has a market cap of $226.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

