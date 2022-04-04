Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $738.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

