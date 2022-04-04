Comparing NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

TC Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TC Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy 15.09% 14.77% 4.15% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.6% of TC Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy $10.68 billion 5.24 $1.56 billion $1.50 38.07 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Energy and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy 1 8 2 0 2.09 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

TC Energy presently has a consensus target price of $67.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.54%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given TC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Summary

TC Energy beats NGL Energy Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 km liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil supplies to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the U.S. Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in seven power generation facilities with a combined capacity of approximately 4,300 megawatts that are powered by natural gas and nuclear fuel sources located in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

