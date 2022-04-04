Compound Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Billion (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $161.02 or 0.00349411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and $259.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,690,836 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

