Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.53. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.
Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
CRK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 128,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $14.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
