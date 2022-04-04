Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.53. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CRK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 128,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.