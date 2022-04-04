Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

CONN stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $363.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conn’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Conn’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

