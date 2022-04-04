Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of CWCO opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
