Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

