Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $299.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.
Shares of STZ opened at $233.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
