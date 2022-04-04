Contrasting B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares B2Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|B2Gold
|$1.76 billion
|2.84
|$420.07 million
|$0.40
|11.83
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|$1.20 billion
|18.34
|$754.89 million
|$1.68
|29.09
Insider and Institutional Ownership
61.6% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
B2Gold has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares B2Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|B2Gold
|23.84%
|13.69%
|11.27%
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|62.82%
|9.86%
|9.77%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for B2Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|B2Gold
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Wheaton Precious Metals
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
B2Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.56%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Given B2Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.
Dividends
B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. B2Gold pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.
Summary
Wheaton Precious Metals beats B2Gold on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About B2Gold (Get Rating)
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.