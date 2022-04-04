Contrasting Katapult (KPLT) & Its Rivals

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Katapult to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Katapult and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 172 710 1035 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 180.17%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.90% -1.01% 5.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 46.41 Katapult Competitors $1.72 billion $146.45 million 4.58

Katapult’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Katapult rivals beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

