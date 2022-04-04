Copa (NYSE:CPA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.89.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,759 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,422,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Copa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Copa by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.