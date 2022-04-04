CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE INS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,198. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (INS)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.