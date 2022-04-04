Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.83.

Shares of CJR.B stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.83. 310,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,637. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$4.34 and a twelve month high of C$6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

