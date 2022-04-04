Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $723,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

JPM opened at $135.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

