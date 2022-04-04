Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.
CVLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.54 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $345.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
