Cowen Lowers Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

