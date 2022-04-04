CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CRA International stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $633.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $134.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

