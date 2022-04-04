Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.
NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
