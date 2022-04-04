Craig Hallum Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $162.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

