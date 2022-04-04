CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during trading on Friday. 388,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.