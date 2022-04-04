Critical Comparison: Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) vs. Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Borr Drilling and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Seadrill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $245.30 million 0.91 -$193.00 million ($1.48) -2.74 Seadrill $1.06 billion 0.01 -$4.66 billion N/A N/A

Borr Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -80.19% -20.61% -6.29% Seadrill N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.08, suggesting that its stock price is 408% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seadrill beats Borr Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling (Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Seadrill (Get Rating)

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

