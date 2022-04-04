Critical Comparison: Provident Acquisition (PAQC) vs. Its Rivals

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Provident Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Provident Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Acquisition Competitors 172 676 962 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.07%. Given Provident Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -63.00% 5.48% Provident Acquisition Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A $10.60 million 8.36 Provident Acquisition Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -21.48

Provident Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Acquisition. Provident Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Provident Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Acquisition competitors beat Provident Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Provident Acquisition (Get Rating)

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

