Croda International’s (CRDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,000 ($117.89) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.46) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.96) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.82) to GBX 8,600 ($112.65) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.53).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,860 ($102.96) on Thursday. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,362 ($83.34) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($137.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The company has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,417.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,684.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 56.50 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($92.99), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($130,281.62). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($92.17), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,272,083.73).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

