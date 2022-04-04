Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Director Sells C$274,576.24 in Stock

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

Donald Everett Clow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Donald Everett Clow sold 25,000 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$462,575.00.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$18.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

