CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $423,738.46 and $1,019.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.06 or 0.07538240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.63 or 0.99606963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046551 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

