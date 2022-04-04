CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $746,543.71 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00204829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00411113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

