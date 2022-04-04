CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,531,000 after acquiring an additional 569,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

