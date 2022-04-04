Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average of $132.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

