Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

