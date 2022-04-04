Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

CRIS stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.49. 350,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Curis by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after buying an additional 5,607,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 102.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Curis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Curis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,036,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

