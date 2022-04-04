Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

