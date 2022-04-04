CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $23.11 on Monday. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 173,761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.