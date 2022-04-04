Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $304.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $419.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.07. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.
Daily Journal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
