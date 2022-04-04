Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $304.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $419.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.07. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $290.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daily Journal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daily Journal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daily Journal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Daily Journal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.