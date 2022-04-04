Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of DAC stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. Danaos has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 5.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 375.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 39.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

