Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €57.63 ($63.32).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €50.27 ($55.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.44. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

