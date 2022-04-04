David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,873. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $502.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

